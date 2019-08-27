Vicki Savoie Suzanne Rook Suzanne Rook 14 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Vicki Savoie, age 64 of Faribault, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at home following an extended illness.Arrangements will be announced later by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Suzanne Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesReports say stolen Hy-Vee account information being soldRobert A. 'Bob' VoegeleMexican authorities arrest Minnesota man charged with killing parentsJudge dismisses lawsuit over Carleton College’s response to reported rapesWhat does the new left lane law mean?Kenyon cops' Garage of Goodness is no longerThomas 'Tom' McDonoughGetting to know Faribault: Teachers tour downtownNot yet in the books, downtown plan drawing new projects to townWith possible $3M price tag, commission seems ready to OK building demo Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Aug 27 Sertoma Club of Faribault Tue, Aug 27, 2019 Aug 27 Women, Infants and Children Clinic Tue, Aug 27, 2019 Aug 27 Walk-In Immunization Clinic Tue, Aug 27, 2019 Aug 27 Free Meal at the Community Cafe Tue, Aug 27, 2019 Aug 27 FHS class of '59 monthly get together Tue, Aug 27, 2019 Around the Web Husker breakfast links: Frost a fan of morning kickoffs; Alex Gordon now has connection to Babe Ruth Get-a-grant workshop Sept. 11 Badgers prepare for revamped South Florida offense in Friday night's opener Sports bets now being taken at Iowa casinos Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists