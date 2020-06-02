Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 239 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BLUE EARTH BROWN FARIBAULT FREEBORN LE SUEUR MARTIN NICOLLET RICE STEELE WASECA WATONWAN IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FAIRMONT, FARIBAULT, HUDSON, LE SUEUR, MANKATO, MENOMONIE, NEW ULM, OWATONNA, RED WING, RIVER FALLS, ST JAMES, ST PETER, AND WASECA.