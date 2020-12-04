Todd J. Bartosch Allison Miller Allison Miller Author email Dec 4, 2020 Dec 4, 2020 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Todd J. Bartosch of Medford died Dec. 3, 2020.Arrangements by Medford Funeral Home, www.megercares.com or 507-455-1363 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Allison Miller Author email Load comments Trending Now Christopher C Montanye Betty Kriesel Barbara Wilkowske Taylor Local developer proposes row houses for downtown Faribault Sharon Gangloff Upcoming Events Dec 4 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing Fri, Dec 4, 2020 Dec 5 Nerstrand Big Woods State Park Closure Sat, Dec 5, 2020 Dec 5 Smashmore Jrs Youth Bowling Sat, Dec 5, 2020 Dec 5 Wednesday Wear Sat, Dec 5, 2020 Dec 5 Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group Sat, Dec 5, 2020 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists