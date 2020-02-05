Dennis Burgess Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Feb 5, 2020 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dennis Burgess, age 69 of Faribault, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault and will be announced later. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesFaribault Genova Products plant to close permanentlyMan charged with two counts felony-level assault in Walmart stabbingCOURT REPORT: Felony DWI charges filed against two womenFaribault City Council approves IUPDorothy M. ThompsonInterstate interchange project struggles to maintain momentumMinnesota priest apologizes for calling Muslims a 'threat'Building relationships is Teacher of the Year nominee's specialtyWarming heads, hands & hearts in FaribaultSiegfried Mittmann Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Feb 5 St. Vincent de Paul Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5 Storytime Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5 BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5 Faribault Rotary Club Meeting Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5 Wednesday Wear Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Around the Web Hand-held device ban for drivers advances in Iowa Mel B's ex-husband seeking full custody of their daughter Kevin Hart had a 'resurrection' after his car crash Demi Lovato taking sobriety 'very seriously' Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists