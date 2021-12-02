William Duane Storch Dec 2, 2021 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Duane Storch, age 81, died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Reflections at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags William Duane Storch Three Links Care Center Arrangement Funeral Home Reflection Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now COURT REPORTS: Freightliner tractor missing, pair charged in its disappearance Warrant Watch - Nov. 27 With behavioral issues on the rise, board OKs add'l Jefferson administrator Two plead guilty in Greenvale Township murder case Faribault officer honored for enforcing DWI laws as agencies plan extra holiday patrols Upcoming Events Dec 2 FSHS Class of 65 Thu, Dec 2, 2021 Dec 2 Winterfest Thu, Dec 2, 2021 Dec 2 Community Dinner Thu, Dec 2, 2021 Dec 2 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Dec 2, 2021 Dec 2 Rice County Truth in Taxation hearing Thu, Dec 2, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices