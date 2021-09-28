Luella M. Heim Sep 28, 2021 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Luella M. Heim, age 99, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Medford Senior Care following an extended illness.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Care Luella M. Heim Funeral Home Medford Kohl Parker Arrangement Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Bethlehem Academy announces 2021 Homecoming Court, activities Local hospitals see record patient volume in emergency departments COURT REPORT: Driver hits 120+ mph in chase through town, on interstate Council punts on potential downtown park land switch Faribault football racks up the rushing yards, overwhelms Red Wing in 34-0 win Upcoming Events Sep 28 Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe Tue, Sep 28, 2021 Sep 28 FHS Class of 1959 Tue, Sep 28, 2021 Sep 28 American Legion Wing Night Tue, Sep 28, 2021 Sep 28 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Sep 28, 2021 Sep 28 Pillow Cleaning Tue, Sep 28, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices