Doris Wagner, age 80, of Faribault, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at The Emeralds at Faribault. Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home.
Doris Wagner
- Suzanne Rook
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Met-Con's McDonough leaves behind a considerable legacy
- COURT REPORT: Four Faribault family members face drug charges
- I-35 repairs From Faribault to Elko New Market begin this month
- David Becher
- Marijuana in Minnesota: Legalization issue sparks fierce debate
- Minnesota's 'killer grandma' may have been texting from dead husband's phone
- Rice County is the 3rd most expensive place to live in Minnesota
- Michael J. Traxler
- Orville Mulder
- Leonard 'Pinky' Lingsweiler
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.