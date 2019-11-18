Joseph G. Horejsi, 56, of Webster, passed away November 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements by White Funeral Home, 952-469-2723. Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Joseph G. Horejsi
