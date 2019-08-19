Tupy, Ronald J., age 70, of Montgomery, passed away August 18, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM Friday, August 23, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 206 Vine St., Montgomery, MN. Visitation from 4-8 PM Thursday at White Funeral Home (Hwy. 19) Lonsdale, and one hour prior to the service at church.

