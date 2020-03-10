The Faribault High School Girls Bowling Team finished off the season winning consolation in the state tournament March 7 at Park Grove Bowl in St. Paul Park. The team went against 16 teams in a 14-game pool play (seven two-game matches) with eight teams advancing to a final bracket tournament with the highest pin fall.
Recalling the 2020 bowling season, coach Don Clayton said, "I cannot express how proud I am to be their coach and witness their accomplishments throughout this season. I will miss our seniors, and am very proud of them. Thank you for a great season, and good luck to them in their future endeavors! A special thanks to the parents and families who endured the season, traveling to the events and practices and supporting your children. Without your support, none of this was possible! I am looking forward to next season with our remaining girls and hope to fill the roster with a few more!"