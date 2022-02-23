Wayne Allen Bess Feb 23, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wayne Allen Bess, age 56, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wayne Allen Bess Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Drunk teen allegedly stole vehicle from Uber driver Viaduct park proposals include skate ribbon, splash pad, amphitheater Faribault teen injured in freeway crash Girls wrestling steps into spotlight Saturday with 1st-ever MSHSL section tournament Apartment complex proposed on city-owned property Upcoming Events Feb 23 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23 FHS Class of 63 Lunch Wed, Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23 Wednesday Wear Wed, Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 23, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices