James Cates Jr., age 68, of Owatonna, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at The Emeralds at Faribault. Arrangements will be announced by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
James Cates Jr.
- Suzanne Rook
-
- Updated
Trending Now
-
Northfield, Owatonna Target stores reopen after temporary closures
-
Faribault, Northfield, Dakota County impose 8 p.m. Sunday curfew
-
GALLERY: Protests over George Floyd's death come to Faribault
-
Donations for National Guard troops accepted through 3 p.m.
-
1,400 tested for COVID-19 at Faribault Armory over holiday weekend
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.