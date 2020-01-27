Siegfried Mittmann Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Jan 27, 2020 Jan 27, 2020 Updated 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Siegfried Mittmann, age 93, of Faribault passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Arrangements will be announced later by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesCouncil debates new manufactured home park, appears ready to approveChamber president warns of local scamAllan O. P. NelsonAppeals Court agrees murder confession can't be used at trialShirley StudnickaSix vie for vacant seat on Faribault School BoardEarl A. FredricksonMargaret Carol KinterPhyllis A. PopeDeveloper: Apartments catering to seniors doesn't need playground Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Jan 27 St. Vincent de Paul Mon, Jan 27, 2020 Jan 27 AlAnon Mon, Jan 27, 2020 Jan 27 Break it Down Big Book AA meeting Mon, Jan 27, 2020 Jan 28 Sertoma Club of Faribault Tue, Jan 28, 2020 Jan 28 Women, Infants and Children Clinic Tue, Jan 28, 2020 Around the Web Scott Tolzien leaving Wisconsin Badgers for coaching job with Dallas Cowboys Rep. Nornes will not seek re-election Iowa caucus: Mock caucus event set for Tuesday night in Cerro Gordo County Olivia Munn was working with Kobe Bryant to help kids 'be less afraid of death' before his passing Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists