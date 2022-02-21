Marian "Pat"Stoeckel, age 96, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Timber Hills in Inver Grove Heights.
Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home.
...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY... .A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across the region through Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall amounts will be found along an east to west line across central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher amounts possible. After a break through this evening, additional snow will develop overnight and Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area through Tuesday afternoon. A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a chance for freezing drizzle to develop across far southern Minnesota this evening before the snow commences. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining counties through Tuesday afternoon. Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult travel. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
