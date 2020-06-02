Otto Gaylord Horwath, age 93, of Faribault, died on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Arrangements will be announced by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Otto Gaylord Horwath
