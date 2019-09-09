Carol J. Zick 78, of Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Faribault, Minnesota, passed away on September 7, 2019. Funeral arrangements are in process by Menke Funeral & Cremation Center in Sun City, Arizona. A full obituary will follow.
Carol J. Zick
