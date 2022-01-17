David "Dave" Wilson Jan 17, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David "Dave" Wilson, age 61, died Sunday, January 16, 2022 at home surrounded by his family following an extended illness.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Wilson Funeral Home Kohl Arrangement Illness Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Sawmill Bar & Grill is new downtown destination LIFE WELL LIVED: Faribault tow truck driver remembered for kindness, wisdom Faribault middle, high school set for distance learning Sherrif's Office: Registered offender will live in Morristown In loving memory of Buck Burkhartzmeyer Upcoming Events Jan 17 Pay What You Can School’s Out Adventure Days Mon, Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17 American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting Mon, Jan 17, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices