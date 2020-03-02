Gary Janssen, age 69, of Faribault, peacefully passed away on February 26, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis surrounded by family and friends.
Arrangements will be announced by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Gary Janssen, age 69, of Faribault, peacefully passed away on February 26, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis surrounded by family and friends.
Arrangements will be announced by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.