Ronald A. Ron LaCroix

Dec 21, 2021

Ronald A. "Ron"LaCroix, age 86, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458.