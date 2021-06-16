Flora Jaus Klement Jun 16, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Flora Jaus Klement, age 86, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Reflections Care Suites, Northfield.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suite Flora Jaus Klement Care Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Warrant Watch - June 12 After decades of talk, planning for new I-35 interchange begins Pawn shop owner says trash location at redevelopment will bring foul odors, rodents Court docs: Owatonna driver charged after blood alcohol reading 2½x over limit Faribault man charged in alleged strangulation Upcoming Events Jun 16 BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting Wed, Jun 16, 2021 Jun 16 RCHS Open Museum Wed, Jun 16, 2021 Jun 16 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Jun 16, 2021 Jun 16 Rice SWCD Native Plant Sale Pick Up Wed, Jun 16, 2021 Jun 16 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Jun 16, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices