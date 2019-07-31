Shari L. Draeger, age 53 of Pine Island and formerly of Faribault, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
Shari L. Draeger
Most Popular
Articles
- Carleton student expelled for sexual assault sues college
- Council backs plan to order homeowner to clean up property or city will do it
- Vaping ban, cell phone restrictions among Minn. laws set to take effect Aug. 1
- Karla Furey
- Marlene L. 'Toots' Karow
- Rattlesnake squad comes to the rescue — of the snakes
- Monkey see, monkey brew: Sellner carnival ride finds new home in downtown taproom
- GALLERY: Faribault Farmers Market introduces produce items, more to come
- Barbara M. Kluge
- No wake restrictions lifted on some Rice County waterways
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.