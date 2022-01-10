Kathryn A. Kay Duchene Jan 10, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathryn A. "Kay"Duchene, age 80, died Monday, January 10, 2022 at her home..Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Kohl Arrangement Parker Kathryn A. Kay Duchene Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Superintendent candidates selected for upcoming interviews Charges filed after infant sent to Children's Hospital New Year's Day traffic stop results in felony DWI charges School employee allegedly used student's debit card for fraudulent purchases Single vehicle crash sends driver to hospital Upcoming Events Jan 10 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10 Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal Mon, Jan 10, 2022 Jan 11 Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program Tue, Jan 11, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices