Tom Larson, age 86, of Faribault, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Arrangements will be announced later by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism found a way to hold its fourth Pizza and Politics luncheon, giving local candidates an opportunity to speak before voters decide their fates. Read more
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Legal Marijuana Now Party has nominated Paula Overby to run in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District after candidate Adam Weeks died last month, according to a court document filed Tuesday. Read more
A scheduled debate Tuesday between Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn and DFL candidate Dan Feehan at a Rochester, Minn., TV station was canceled because the two couldn’t agree on coronavirus precautions. Read more
