Kenneth I. Dalbec, age 79, of Faribault and formerly of Coon Rapids died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Emeralds of Faribault.
Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
