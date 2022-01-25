Raynella A. Miller, age 79, died Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, following a brief illness.
Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... .Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the metro and across western Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... .Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the metro and across western Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&