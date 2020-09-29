Richard “Butch” Morse, age 81, of Faribault, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are being completed and will be announced by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Richard “Butch” Morse
- Suzanne Rook
-
- Updated
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
Updated
As Donald Trump, Joe Biden and their campaign surrogates have zipped around Minnesota ahead of the 2020 election, one city has received outsized attention: Duluth. Read more
Updated
The most recent reports filed by Minnesota political committees reveal that the biggest spenders so far in the 2020 election are familiar names. For Republicans, it’s groups associated with business; for the DFL, it’s organized labor. Read more
If elected, what is your top priority for the 2021 Legislature? Why are you running for office? Read more
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.