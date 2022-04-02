Florence Elstad Apr 2, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Former employee allegedly stole $50K from Medford gas station Faribault woman wanted in alleged assault Alcohol suspected in motorcycle crash Faribault mill buys cotton manufacturer, changes name Suspicious package report at high school unfounded Upcoming Events Apr 2 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Apr 2, 2022 Apr 2 Wednesday Wear Sat, Apr 2, 2022 Apr 3 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Apr 3, 2022 Apr 4 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, Apr 4, 2022 Apr 4 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Apr 4, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices