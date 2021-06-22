Brian Peter Luckow Jun 22, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brian Peter Luckow, age 77, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society - Albert Lea.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brian Peter Luckow Society Funeral Home Kohl Arrangement Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault High School alumnus now a nationally known oil painter Faribault man charged with pointing gun at fellow driver Warrant Watch - June 12 Charges: Man threatens to kill 2 people, encouraged 1 to join ISIS GALLERY: Parade remains a Heritage Days draw Upcoming Events Jun 23 BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting Wed, Jun 23, 2021 Jun 23 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Jun 23, 2021 Jun 23 FHS Class of 63 Wed, Jun 23, 2021 Jun 23 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Jun 23, 2021 Jun 23 Bingo is Back Wed, Jun 23, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices