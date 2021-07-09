Alvin David Jul 9, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alvin David, age 81, died Friday, July 9, 2021 at his home following an extended illness.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alvin David Funeral Home Kohl Arrangement Illness Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Victim in suspected rural Northfield murder identified Former Woolen Mill store unsalvageable, say county leaders 34-unit luxury townhome development earns Planning Commission's support Wisconsin seeking extradition of potential homicide suspect Prosecutor: Woman led officers on chase using vehicle stolen from homicide victim Upcoming Events Jul 9 Red Cross Blood Drive Fri, Jul 9, 2021 Jul 9 Red Cross Blood Drive Fri, Jul 9, 2021 Jul 9 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Jul 9, 2021 Jul 9 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution Fri, Jul 9, 2021 Jul 9 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution Fri, Jul 9, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices