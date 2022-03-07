Lorna M. Sammon Mar 7, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lorna M. Sammon, age 88, died Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home of Faribault. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lorna M. Sammon Homestead Hospice House Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Sparks flew during alleged pursuit through Faribault Faribault man sentenced for burglary, fleeing, drug crimes Congressional candidate says he's moving to Faribault Quintet of Falcons ready for state wrestling tournament State wrestling: Photos, results and who's advancing to Saturday Upcoming Events Mar 7 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7 Faribault High School Class of 1948 Mon, Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Mar 7, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices