Brianna Maciel

Faribault Senior High School
Accomplishments: 7 years of student council, Student Council President and a Link Crew leader.
Future Plans: Planning to have an internship with a chef, and then to go to culinary school the following year.
Extracurriculars: Student Council, Link Crew, Gymnastics, FACs, Art Club.
Favorite Quote: Love everyone and love yourself.
Favorite Memory: the fact that COVID is our senior prank.
Advice To Future Generations: Get yourself involved. Time passes too quick, so enjoy every moment whether its good or bad. If you settle in a group of people, get out of that group for a bit and make more friends. Be nice to everyone no matter what.
Parents: Enrique and Monica Maciel