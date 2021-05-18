Kylah Mae Morrow

Faribault High School
Parents: Krista Blood and Cory Cramer
Plans after graduation: Attend South Central College for two years, then transfer to Minnesota State University, Mankato to major in elementary education.
Faribault High School
Parents: Krista Blood and Cory Cramer
Plans after graduation: Attend South Central College for two years, then transfer to Minnesota State University, Mankato to major in elementary education.
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy