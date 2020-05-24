Rachel Bostwick

Faribault High School
Future Plans: Attend Dordt University, Sioux Center, Iowa in the Fall. Majoring in Mathematics (Data Science) and minoring in Computer Science. Have signed a letter of intent to play on the girls golf team.
Extracurriculars: Played on the Girls Varsity Golf Team, grades 7-12 including captain in 2020. Played on the Girls Tennis Team, grades 7-12. Link Crew 2019-20. Chamber orchestra 9-12 grades.
Favorite Quote: Books give a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything. --Plato
Parents: Dwight and Laurie Bostwick