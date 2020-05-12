Brynn Whitten

Bethlehem Academy
Accomplishments: Brynn danced on the Emeralds dance team where she earned captain her senior year. She was also a member of National Honor Society, Big Brother Big Sister, and she participated in theater at both BA and Paradise Center of the Arts.
Future Plans: Brynn is attending Minnesota State University, Mankato. She plans to major in Child Psychology
Extracurriculars: Dance Team, Track, Theater, NHS, BBBS
Favorite Quote: “This was nothing like High School Musical!”
Favorite Memory: Attending football and volleyball games with friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Some advice i’d give to younger students would be to cherish every moment you have. Never in a million years did I think I would be spending my final moments of high school at home. Never take what you have for granted. When I was at school, I would always want to be somewhere other than there. Now, back at school is the only place I want to be.
Parents: Darren & Brenna Whitten