Alexandria Winter

Faribault High School
Future Plans: Attend St Cloud Technical and Community College and St Cloud University
Extracurriculars: GSA and DnD club
Favorite Quote: “Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” ― Barack Obama
Favorite Memory: Meeting so many people who have supported me through my high school career, and being surrounded by amazing teachers.
Advice To Future Generations: Even if something seems out of reach, always make the effort to reach that goal. One way or another, you can make your goal with hard work and a positive attitude.
Parents: Charlene Satre and Brad Winter