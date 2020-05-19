Kennedy Lansing

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Student of the month my junior year and will attend the college I have dreamt of going to for years.
Future Plans: Attend St. Cloud State University and earn a degree in psychology.
Extracurriculars: I have participated in Volleyball, Link Crew, AVID, Big Brothers Big Sisters, STOPS, and was a track manager for 2 years.
Favorite Quote: "Be the reason someone smiles today!"
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was having an amazing group of people at my High School to call a family throughout my Middle and High School career... my AVID family!
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take your high school years for granted it goes by so fast and it can be over before you know it!
Parents Names: Jocelyn and Kermit Bottke, and Steve Lansing