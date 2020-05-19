Emily Zimmer

Zimmer

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School

Accomplishments: Cadet Commander, 130th Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, Past Vice President Rice County 4-H Federation and WEM Band President

Future Plans: Study Nursing and enlist in Minnesota Air National Guard

Extracurriculars: Track, Cross Country, Marching Band, Jazz Band and Foreign Exchange Club

Favorite Quote:

“Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars.” ― Norman Vincent Peale

Advice To Future Generations: Keep going.

Parents: John and Nancy Zimmer

