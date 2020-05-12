Evan Larson

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Maintained a 3.4 GPA. He was awarded the Most Valuable Teammate Award by the MSHSL for basketball and the 2020 All American Athlete Award by The National Strength and Conditioning Association. He has also received two David Schulz Awards: one for football and the other for Outstanding Student Athlete. Evan was also Co-Captain of the varsity basketball team.
Future Plans: He will be attending the University of Minnesota - Duluth.
Extracurriculars: Evan played varsity football and basketball.
Favorite Memory: Beating Albert Lea in the playoffs for football.
Parents: Kim and Bryan Larson