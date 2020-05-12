William Kaderlik

Bethlehem Academy
Accomplishments: Lettered and also received a Gopher Conference Sportsmanship Award in Track and Field, and VEX Robotics Competition - Most Creative Award
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin - Stout to obtain a B.F.A. Game Art Design
Extracurriculars: Track and Field, Robotics Club and Coding/Technology Club
Favorite Quote: "Adversity will never hold back anyone who has the determination to break through it." - Snorphelius
Favorite Memory: I have so many great memories of BA, it is hard to choose just one! I will always remember the great teachers, coaches, staff, and friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Make a decision! It might not be the perfect decision; but, it helps you move forward. You can always make a new decision down the road.
Parents: Michael and Andrea Kaderlik