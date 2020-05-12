Rachel Bauer

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Lettering in multiple activities like Band, Speech, and Tennis. Along with taking many college classes in high school.
Future Plans: Winona State University for English Education
Extracurriculars: Speech Team, Band, and Tennis
Favorite Quote: The way I see it if you want a rainbow you gotta put up with the rain - Dolly Parton
Favorite Memory: Definitely speech team and all of our tournaments.
Advice To Future Generations: Be kind to everyone, and have fun, soon you’ll be an adult and have responsibilities, be young while you can.
Parents: Penny Bauer and Jake Bauer