Mikayla Bohner

School: Bethlehem Academy
Accomplishments: MN Senior Goaltender of the Year Semifinalist, Hockey All-State Honorable Mention & Academic All-State, Big 9 All-Conference, Solo Ensemble superior ratings & Best in-site award, Varsity Letters in Hockey & Soccer, Band, Choir & Orchestra, Hugh O'Brian Youth (HOBY) Leadership Seminar Participant. The President's volunteer service award--Bronze level, band student director.
Future Plans: Attend Gustavus Adolphus College to major in Music Education and play Women's hockey.
Extracurriculars: Concert Band, Jazz Band, Pep Band, Concert Choir, Philharmonic Orchestra, School Musical, Soccer, Hockey, National Honor Society, Science Olympiad Team, Student Council, Student Admissions Advisory Committee, Prom Committee, Peer Ministry.
Favorite Quote: "Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you've imagined!" -Henry David Thoreau
Favorite Memory: Going on the Project Close Up Trip to Washington DC and New York and getting to tour the White House.
Advice To Future Generations: Ambition and diligence will take you far in life because do anything you put your mind to. Do not be afraid of new opportunities or going outside of your comfort zone.
Parents Names: Michael and Lynnette Bohner