Chau Truong

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Senior Class President, Valedictorian, Minnesota Honors Society president, Girls tennis captain, Big 9 Honorable Mention, Minnesota Coaches Academic All-State, Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll, Prom Committee Head, Science Team Captain, Science Olympiad State Runner Up, Math Team Captain, Junior ExCEL Nominee, Solo Ensemble Superior Award, STOPS Treasurer and STOPS Vice President
Future Plans: Attending St. Olaf College, major in psychology with a concentration in neuroscience
Extracurriculars: Student Council, Minnesota Honors Society, Girls Varsity Tennis, Science Team, Math Team, STOPS, Link Crew, PIT Orchestra and Prom Committee
Favorite Quote: "Be the woman that fixes another woman's crown without telling the world it was ever crooked."
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was being able to serve as senior class president. Through this position, I was able to build close-knit connections with my classmates. It was an honor to be the representative voice for the senior class. I learned an endless amount of leadership skills and it is an experience I will not soon forget.
Advice To Future Generations: My advice to future generations is to find your source of motivation. Find something that motivates you and use it to overcome everything. My parents motivate me the most. They are consistent reminders that no matter where you come from you can always succeed, even if you come from the bottom.
Parents: Tung Truong and Liem Duong