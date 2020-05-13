Max Hoflock

School: MSAB

Accomplishments: 2020 Student Council president

Future Plans: Minnesota State University Mankato

Extracurriculars: Goalball, Wrestling, Student Council

Favorite Quote: "I see now that the circumstances of one's birth are irrelevant. It is what you do with the gift of life that determines who are are."

-Mewtwo

Favorite Memory: Traveling for goalball and wrestling tournaments

Advice To Future Generations: The best advice I can give to them is to never stop pushing yourself. There will be times where the easy way out may seem like the better option, but I promise that all the hard work you decide to put in pays off. It always does. You've only got one shot at this thing called life, try to make it count.

Parents Names: Ray and Karen Hoflock

Load comments