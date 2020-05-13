Max Hoflock

School: MSAB
Accomplishments: 2020 Student Council president
Future Plans: Minnesota State University Mankato
Extracurriculars: Goalball, Wrestling, Student Council
Favorite Quote: "I see now that the circumstances of one's birth are irrelevant. It is what you do with the gift of life that determines who are are."
-Mewtwo
Favorite Memory: Traveling for goalball and wrestling tournaments
Advice To Future Generations: The best advice I can give to them is to never stop pushing yourself. There will be times where the easy way out may seem like the better option, but I promise that all the hard work you decide to put in pays off. It always does. You've only got one shot at this thing called life, try to make it count.
Parents Names: Ray and Karen Hoflock