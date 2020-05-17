Noah Murphy

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Leadership Class, 1st United Bank Junior Board of Directors, Big Nine Honorable Mention (hockey)
Future Plans: South Central Community College and playing more hockey
Extracurriculars: Hockey and Baseball
Favorite Quote: If we play em 10 times, they win nine, but not this game (Herb Brooks)
Favorite Memory: Playing Waseca in sections going double overtime and having all the fans there.
Advice To Future Generations: Take every opportunity like it's your last.
Parents: Troy & Renae Murphy