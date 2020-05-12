Coral Eleanor Standke

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Student of the Month
Future Plans: Attend the University of Minnesota and get Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine degree.
Favorite Quote: "There will always be someone who can't see your worth. Don't let it be you" - unknown
Favorite Memory: Learning about anatomy in Mrs. Childs class. She made everyday interesting and fun, except long POGIL days!
Advice To Future Generations: Wherever you go, go with your heart. Don't be like them, be YOU! You will do great things in life if you put yourself first.
Parents Names: Alysha Knott, Brad Standke