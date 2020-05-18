Jackson Thomas Jandro

Bethlehem Academy
Accomplishments: All Conference Baseball 2019, All District Football 2019, Offensive Player of the Year Football 2019, National Honor Society
Future Plans: Attend St. John's University
Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Baseball and Trap
Favorite Quote: The pain you feel today will be the strength you feel tomorrow!
Favorite Memory: Celebrating in the locker room after winning football games!
Advice To Future Generations: Be grateful! Don't take anything for granted because you will really miss it when it is all said and done.
Parents: Tony and Sue Jandro