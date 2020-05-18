Madison Klecker

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, 3 Year Varsity Hockey Manager, 4 years Orchestra Letter Award, 2 years Link Crew Leader, 5 time MSHSL Violin Medal Winner, 2 times Big Nine Select Orchestra, MMEA Allstate Violin Alternate, 2 time Rotary Music Scholarship, Double Gold and Silver Cords, Elks Student of the Month Scholarship, US President Education Excellence Award, NSU Presidential Scholarship, National Honor Society
Future Plans: Attend Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. I’ll be there 6 years working towards my masters in Marine Biology and Oceanography.
Extracurriculars:Prom Committee, Peer Tutor, Link Crew Leader, National Honor Society Secretary, Cannon Valley Youth Orchestra, Employed by HyVee Pharmacy and Caribou Coffee and Dairy Queen, Church Mission Trips, Rotary Strive Program, Sunday and Wednesday School Teacher, Bible School Leader, Salvation Army Bell Ringer, Playing Violin in Church, Weddings and Funerals, and spending time with my family and friends. I also love traveling to new places and volunteering in the community helping others.
Favorite Quote: “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them” -Walt Disney
Favorite Memory: The post prom dances and the bus rides home from hockey games.
Advice To Future Generations: Always remember who your true friends are, and keep them the closest
Parents: Scott and Kathleen Klecker