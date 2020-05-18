Greta Hillesheim

Bethlehem Academy
Accomplishments: Co-salutatorian, Big 9 Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, MSHSL Best in Site Choral Award, Varsity Choir Award, Varsity Band Award, Varsity Soccer Award
Future Plans: Attending the University of Notre Dame to major in English and Anthropology and minor in Spanish and History
Extracurriculars: NHS President, Choir Alto Section Leader, Service Club Secretary, Red Cross Blood Drive Coordinator, Jazz Band Member, Concert Band Member, Pep Band Member, Theatre Student Director/Actor, Peer Tutor, Soccer Player, Science Olympiad Participant
Parents: Jane and Jason Hillesheim