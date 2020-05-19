Jessica Gehrke

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian
Future Plans: South Central College, North Mankato, majoring in Agribusiness-Production
Extracurriculars: 4-H, Clay Target Team, Minnesota Honor Society, Youth Group
Favorite Quote: "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go." -Joshua 1:9
Favorite Memory: Playing card games during Mr. Bogg's homeroom.
Advice To Future Generations: Everything happens for a reason; either its a lesson, or just for experience. You can only control your reaction to the situation.
Parents: Robert and Amy Gehrke