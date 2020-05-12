Emma Linse

School: Faribault Senior High School
Future Plans: Attend South Central College in Mankato and major in family services.
Extracurriculars: Volunteer as a big sister for BBBS of Rice County.
Work at Cenneidigh Inc. (Group Home)
Favorite Quote: "You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great"
-Zig Ziglar
Favorite Memory: Working on special effects makeup in theater arts class.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and don't give up on your dreams.
Parents Names: John and Michele Linse