Emma Linse

School: Faribault Senior High School

Future Plans: Attend South Central College in Mankato and major in family services.

Extracurriculars: Volunteer as a big sister for BBBS of Rice County.

Work at Cenneidigh Inc. (Group Home)

Favorite Quote: "You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great"

-Zig Ziglar

Favorite Memory: Working on special effects makeup in theater arts class.

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and don't give up on your dreams.

Parents Names: John and Michele Linse

